McKinley James

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Hailing from Music City, McKinley James is one of the youngest Rock & Roll guitarist/singers to play at the Tavern. The teenager’s Rockabilly sound is influenced by the likes of Link Wray to Freddie King and Otis Redding. He started performing in Rochester blues and jazz clubs at age 13 and has performed with Chris Duarte, The Nighthawks, Joe Beard, and JD McPherson. McKinley is also the face of the latest Eric Church album campaign, having starred in his music videos, and appears on the album cover for Church's latest record, Mr. Misunderstood.

It's a show you won't want to miss!

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
