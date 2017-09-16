Mean Mary in Concert

to Google Calendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00

Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Known internationally for her lightning-fast fingers and raw, unmistakable vocal sound, Mean Mary’s Sweet Tour takes her to Charles and Myrtles Coffeehouse. This Nashville based artist mixes the power of rock with the raw innocence of folk and bluegrass. From her haunting story songs to her incredibly fast banjo, guitar, and fiddle renditions, she promises a fun time geared to all ages.

Short Mean Mary story:

Mean Mary could read music before she could read words and wrote original songs at age five. By age seven she was proficient on vocals, guitar, banjo, and violin, and her life became one long road show of events, venues, TV, radio, and film.

Today Mary plays eleven instruments and tours internationally. She is also an award winning song writer and book author, and recently her original banjo song, Iron Horse (the story of Native American maiden and her horse racing against a train) received the IMA’s Vox Populi award for best Americana song. http://youtu.be/6CNB5OLUPM0

Info
Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423-892-4960
to Google Calendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mean Mary in Concert - 2017-09-16 20:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours