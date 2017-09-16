Mean Mary in Concert

Known internationally for her lightning-fast fingers and raw, unmistakable vocal sound, Mean Mary’s Sweet Tour takes her to Charles and Myrtles Coffeehouse. This Nashville based artist mixes the power of rock with the raw innocence of folk and bluegrass. From her haunting story songs to her incredibly fast banjo, guitar, and fiddle renditions, she promises a fun time geared to all ages.

Short Mean Mary story:

Mean Mary could read music before she could read words and wrote original songs at age five. By age seven she was proficient on vocals, guitar, banjo, and violin, and her life became one long road show of events, venues, TV, radio, and film.

Today Mary plays eleven instruments and tours internationally. She is also an award winning song writer and book author, and recently her original banjo song, Iron Horse (the story of Native American maiden and her horse racing against a train) received the IMA’s Vox Populi award for best Americana song. http://youtu.be/6CNB5OLUPM0