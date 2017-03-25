Mean Mary’s Sweet Pickin’ Party

Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Known internationally for her lightning-fast fingers and raw, unmistakable vocal sound, Mean Mary’s Sweet Tour takes her to Charles & Myrtles Coffeehouse at 8pm on March 25. Suggested donation is $10, all ages welcome.

This Nashville based artist mixes the power of rock with the raw innocence of folk and bluegrass. From her haunting story songs to her incredibly fast banjo, guitar, and fiddle renditions, she promises a fun time geared to all ages.

Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

615-598-0155

