Meditative Art: Introduction to Zentangle®

With Zentangle®, anyone can create beautiful images from repetitive patterns—no artistic ability or training required! This method is easy to learn and easy to do. Zentangle® provides a fun and lighthearted way to relax while intentionally facilitating a shift in focus and perspective.

Zentangle® is

An intuitive art form

A creativity exercise

A focusing technique

A relaxing, meditative experience

Supplies: All supplies included.

About the teacher:

Martha Arrington is a recent transplant from Atlanta and is happy to call Chattanooga her new home. She was an elementary school art teacher for 10 years but have dabbled in quite an array of artistic endeavors on the side, such as ceramics, calligraphy, crafting, stationery design, painting with acrylics and watercolors, creative journaling, Zentangle®, you name it. She has an eagerness to learn, and in turn, sharing what she's learned with others. This passion has allowed her to find her calling in teaching the young and old fun new skills to spark creativity.