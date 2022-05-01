Meet the Artist: Theresa St. Romain

× Expand Theresa St. Romain Mixed Metal Pendant

Theresa St. Romain is a mixed metalsmith and designer. Currently, cellular structures, small botanicals, visual tension, and journey stories fascinate her. Hear more about her inspiration this Sunday!

Meet Theresa St. Romain, a mixed metal jewelry artist whose work explores the concept of landscape elements through straight, clean lines juxtaposed by bumpy, rough, wandering texture- as if it were both grown and fabricated, irregular and planned. Theresa will be bringing a new series of work for the gallery, and you'll be the first to see! Hear Theresa talk about her work & process in our main room on Sunday, May 1st from 1:00-3:00pm!