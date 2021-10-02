Meet artists Jeff and Jaky Felix
Meet the husband and wife glasswork team!
Come visit the gallery this Saturday, October 2nd from 2-4pm for an artist meet and greet. The couple will be visiting to talk about their process and inspirations.
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
