River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Meet artists Jeff and Jaky Felix

Meet the husband and wife glasswork team!

Come visit the gallery this Saturday, October 2nd from 2-4pm for an artist meet and greet. The couple will be visiting to talk about their process and inspirations.

