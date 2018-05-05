Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop

to Google Calendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00

McKay's 7734 Lee Hwy, Tennessee 37421

Shortly after their wedding at age 52, Tim and Debbie Bishop embarked on bicycles from the Oregon coast headed for Maine as first-time newlyweds. Less than five years later, they had cycled 10,000 miles throughout America!

The Bishops’ inspirational books are filled with adventure, hope, and fun. Their “seeker’s devotional,” Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit, has won two first-place awards – one for inspiration and the other for Christian devotional. They believe it is never too late for dreams to come true.

In addition to their journey into writing and publishing, Debbie is a school teacher, and Tim a businessman. For years, they served as volunteer Hope Coaches on Dawson McAllister’s “TheHopeLine,” an Internet help service for people who are struggling with life issues. The Bishops blog periodically at www.openroadpress.com.

Info
McKay's 7734 Lee Hwy, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Meet and Greet with Coauthors Tim and Debbie Bishop - 2018-05-05 13:00:00
DI 15.13

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

March 30, 2018

Saturday

March 31, 2018

Sunday

April 1, 2018

Monday

April 2, 2018

Tuesday

April 3, 2018

Wednesday

April 4, 2018

Thursday

April 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours