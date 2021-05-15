Meet The Artist - Mike Berry
Mike is a landscape artist who works primarily in pastels and acrylics. He will be in the gallery from 1-3 pm this Saturday to talk about his inspirations and process.
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Meet The Artist - Mike Berry
Mike is a landscape artist who works primarily in pastels and acrylics. He will be in the gallery from 1-3 pm this Saturday to talk about his inspirations and process.
Concerts & Live MusicSleazy Sleazy Celebreazy
-
Concerts & Live MusicRed Couch Sessions
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkTropical Cocktails
-
Concerts & Live MusicGabe Newell
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Kids & FamilyDay Out With Thomas
-
Education & LearningMorning Yoga at Sculpture Fields - Outdoor Class
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenThe Rose Rustlers: Saving Heirloom Roses
-
Concerts & Live MusicMovement Sessions: Underground
-
Kids & FamilyDay Out With Thomas
-
Education & LearningHelp! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping!
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicDropshipping 101
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.