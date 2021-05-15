Meet The Artist - Mike Berry

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Meet The Artist - Mike Berry 

Mike is a landscape artist who works primarily in pastels and acrylics. He will be in the gallery from 1-3 pm this Saturday to talk about his inspirations and process. 

