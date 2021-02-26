Meet the Artist

to

The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Meet the Artist

Chattanooga is full of amazing artists and we are lucky enough to have wall space to share some of that local artwork. Come out, enjoy dinner and a beer while supporting your local artists and small businesses.

Info

The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Meet the Artist - 2021-02-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Artist - 2021-02-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet the Artist - 2021-02-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet the Artist - 2021-02-26 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Friday

February 26, 2021

Saturday

February 27, 2021

Sunday

February 28, 2021

Monday

March 1, 2021

Tuesday

March 2, 2021

Wednesday

March 3, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours