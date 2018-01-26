Megan Howard
The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
Sorry, no events.
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden OutdoorDesigning your spring garden
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningStill Life Painting Boot Camp with Melissa Hefferlin
-
Art & ExhibitionsUsing Collaging For Self Care & Expression
Thursday
-
Charity & FundraisersDinner & The Arts Gala
-
Business & CareerBook Release & Signing: Vincent Ivan Phipps
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOpening Reception: Alex Paul Loza’s Solo Exhibition
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & DrinkReinventing Romance
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Planet
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness OutdoorDisaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course
-
-
Education & LearningPortrait Painting with Timur Akhriev
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyJanuary Fairy Garden Class
-
-
Education & LearningTaylor Talk: Fire Building 101
Sunday
-
Education & LearningPortrait Painting with Timur Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicKelsi Walker
-
Concerts & Live MusicRock 4 Relief
-
Concerts & Live MusicCary Hudson & Katrina Miller
-
Education & LearningNuclear Survival Skills
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrooks Dixon
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Education & LearningWatercolor with Durinda Cheek
-
Education & LearningBruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak “The New Localism" Book Signing
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicFiddle Slow Irish Session with Tom Morley
-
Education & LearningOil Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn