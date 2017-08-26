The talented Megan Saunders, alongside Jonathan McWilliams, will be performing at 11am. Saunders music is known having a sound that ranges from playfully luminous to haunting and for being able to build a sense of story and place with that sound. This performance is open to the public from 11:00am-1:00pm, and goes even better with a delicious brunch from Adelle’s Creperie.