Megan Saunders

Adelle’s Creperie 400 East Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The talented Megan Saunders, alongside Jonathan McWilliams, will be performing at 11am. Saunders music is known having a sound that ranges from playfully luminous to haunting and for being able to build a sense of story and place with that sound. This performance is open to the public from 11:00am-1:00pm, and goes even better with a delicious brunch from Adelle’s Creperie.

Adelle's Creperie 400 East Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
423-661-3185
