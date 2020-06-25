Melange

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Melange

We deliver an eclectic sound for any venue or occasion. We offer genres of Big Band Swing, Adult Contemporary, 60's Rhythm & Blues and even Top 40 Pop.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
