Melanie Willetts Jazz Quartet performs live in The Coconut Room at The Palms, the nonsmoking lounge and dining room. Happy hour 4 pm to 8 pm
Melanie Willetts Jazz Quartet
The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicChachuba & STIG
-
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriters Stage
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Parties & ClubsChattanewbies
-
-
Education & LearningThe Art of Authentic Presence
-
-
This & ThatMentoring Expo
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Talks & ReadingsBook Signing with Author John Harris
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 201
-
Education & LearningVolkswagen Academy Open House
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Friday
-
This & ThatAntique Show & Sale
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningCouple's Massage 101
-
-
Charity & FundraisersA Roaring Success: Celebrating 20 Years In Chattanooga
-
-
Theater & Dance"Fireflies"
Saturday
-
This & ThatAntique Show & Sale
-
Theater & Dance“The Book of Mormon”
-
Theater & Dance"The Foreigner"
-
Theater & Dance"Poe’s Midnight Dreary"
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcademy Honors Music Festival Concert
-
Sunday
-
This & ThatAntique Show & Sale
-
-
Theater & Dance“The Book of Mormon”
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Theater & Dance"Fences"
-
Theater & Dance"The Exonerated"
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-