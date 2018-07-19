Melissa Ellis

to Google Calendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spend your Thursday evening on the patio listening to Melissa Ellis. You won’t want to miss Melissa or our seasonal sangria flight specials and our $5 fried mushroom appetizer.

Melissa Ellis has become known as “the Norah Jones of the South”, playing blue-eyed soul–a music genre that encompasses all the finer points of blues, jazz, soul, and pop. Encompassing the vocal prowess and power of greats such as Janis Joplin and Etta James, Melissa Ellis lives up to the term “southern spitfire” by delivering high-energy vocal performances that leave concertgoers awestruck and breathless, always coming back for more.

*Music weather permitting.

Info
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423-485-3050
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Melissa Ellis - 2018-07-19 17:30:00
DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 29, 2018

Saturday

June 30, 2018

Sunday

July 1, 2018

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours