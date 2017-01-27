Mellow Murray Weekend

We'll have specials all weekend, including select Bell’s Brewery beers for $3 a pint, $3 Meatballs munchies, $9 Caddyshack burgers, 50-cent Fantastic Mr. Fox wings, and an Aloha Sunset in Paradise Cocktail for $3. We're also baking a Ghostbusters specialty pie. On Sunday at 5 p.m., join quiz master Eddie Bridges for Bill Murray trivia. Trivia admission is $5 per person (cash only) for those 21 and older while seats last. Come early -- this event will sell out. Visit www.facebook.com/MellowMushroomHamiltonPlace for more details.