Members Only: An After Hours

Comedy 423 and Barley Chattanooga present Members Only: An After Hours Comedy Show

How do you become a member? Just buy a ticket!

Every ticket includes a $5 credit towards your bar tab.

Seating limited - membership must be prepaid in advance. Doors are locked after business hours and will only be opened for members.

Featuring live performances from:

Pat Barry - NYC

Geo Perez - NYC

Jeff Greenspan - NYC

Mahidiy Drummond - NYC

Joe Mahoney - NYC

Meno Fernandez - NYC

Hosted by Matt Harris

Every ticket purchased is supporting local business in Chattanooga.