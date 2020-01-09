Memory Keeping for 2020

Do you love the idea of scrapbooking to look back on your memories but think it's too overwhelming? Then this class is for you! This class will teach you how to incorporate your photos and memories into a small journal or planner for a compact, low-anxiety, portable system of cataloging your life as you journey into a new decade.

During the class we will cover

the supplies you need

how to size and print photos and which portable printers work best

tips on determining what is meaningful for you to capture

exploring layouts to bring creativity to what you capture

All participants will receive a journal, a sample pack of supplies and a chance to print a few photos to get started.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.