Memory Keeping in Quarantine

Do you love the idea of scrapbooking to look back on your memories but think it's too overwhelming? Then this class is for you!

Give your post-pandemic plans a boost by taking a little time to creatively look back on all of the memories you made while quarantined and safe at home. 2020 is certainly not what we expected it to be but it is proving to be something memorable. Pick up some quick creative ways to capture the stories that you will want to remember and tell for years to come.

This class will teach you how to incorporate your photos and memories into a small journal or planner for a compact, low-anxiety, portable system of cataloging your life as you journey into a new decade.

During the class we will cover:

the supplies you need

how to size and print photos and which portable printers work best

tips on determining what is meaningful for you to capture

exploring layouts to bring creativity to what you capture

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.