Memory Keeping

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Not everything that happens to us in life is big and grand. Even a minor moment can bring joy and excitement and is worth remembering.

In this class we will use collage and a little bit of mixed media to record some of those inspiring minor moments that creep into our days. We will learn how to assemble embellishment clusters that make bringing interest and color to any journal page quick and easy.

All participants will receive a journal, a sample pack of supplies and a chance to print a few photos to get started.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
423-521-2643
