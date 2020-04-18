Menopause the Musical

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! 

Info

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Theater & Dance
