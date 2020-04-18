Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years!
Menopause the Musical
Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Education & LearningImprov at Work
-
Education & LearningGet Started Making Helpful Videos
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAn Evening with Joe Robinson
-
ComedyEtta May
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Education & Learning Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsHuman Trafficking Training
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Education & Learning Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsHuman Trafficking Training
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Friday
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery at Blackwell Winter Show
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Concerts & Live MusicArcadia Grey, Hawkins AV Club, Un-Entitled
-
Comedy Talks & ReadingsBrent Forrester's Comedy Knowledge Drop
-
ComedyEtta May
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningResin Your Pebeo Washers
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
This & ThatHarry Potter Flash Day
-
This & ThatIt’s Brittney Brunch
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Giselle
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory Annual Family Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicMelanie A. Davis
Monday
-
Education & LearningWant to Publish Your Work? Learn to Edit First
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningRelief Printing: Valentine's Day Edition - 2 Part Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicFrank Hurricane
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing