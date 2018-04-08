Messiah: A Closer Look

Christ Church Episcopal 663 Douglas Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Chattanooga Bach Choir, presents a talk by artistic director David Long, "Messiah: A Closer Look" on Sunday, April 8 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal (663 Douglas Street, Chattanooga). Admission is $10.

This talk anticipates the Bach Choir's performance of Handel's complete Messiah on Sunday, April 15. David Long will provide an overview of this beloved and familiar work including history and highlights of the various solos and choral sections. Of special interest will be how Handel sets the text and the musical effects he uses throughout.

The Bach Choir's performance of the complete Messiah (Parts I, II & III), under the direction of David Long, takes place on Sunday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m., at the 1st Christian Church, 650 McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga. Admission is $20; students are free. For more information, visit www.chattanoogabachchoir.org.

Christ Church Episcopal 663 Douglas Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
