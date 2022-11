× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Join in on the fun and sing along to the world-famous Hallelujah Chorus and the rest of The Messiah!

Join in on the fun and sing along to the world-famous Hallelujah Chorus and the rest of The Messiah with the CSO, CSO Chorus, Choral Arts of Chattanooga, and the First Presbyterian Church Choir. A link to the sheet music will be distributed via email in advance of the performance so you can practice up and follow along!