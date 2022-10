× Expand Jack Lightfoot Metro Chattanooga Record Show

The Metro Chattanooga Record Show will be held at the Colonnade in Ringgold, GA on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10 AM - 4 PM. Admission is $3. Early admission at 9 AM is $10. We will have record dealers from all over the southeast and from Pennsylvania. LP's, CD's, 45's and music memorabilia will be available. Don't miss the area's largest record store for one day!