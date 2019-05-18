MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes!

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County present free monthly gardening classes. This month the topic will be: "Successful Gardening on Slopes."

Among the most problematic places to landscape successfully can be those parts of the garden that slope or are on a hill. Many yards in our area have sections that are more hilly than flat presenting even an experienced gardener with a real challenge. These areas contain a number of issues including controlling water runoff and soil erosion which can be remedied with proper preparation, selecting the right plants, and landscaping with symmetry.

Master Gardener Anna Gewecke has found many practical and creative techniques to conquer these problem areas and create an attractive focal point in your garden that will give you joy for years to come.