MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes!

to Google Calendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County present free monthly gardening classes. This month the topic will be: "Successful Gardening on Slopes."

Among the most problematic places to landscape successfully can be those parts of the garden that slope or are on a hill. Many yards in our area have sections that are more hilly than flat presenting even an experienced gardener with a real challenge. These areas contain a number of issues including controlling water runoff and soil erosion which can be remedied with proper preparation, selecting the right plants, and landscaping with symmetry.

Master Gardener Anna Gewecke has found many practical and creative techniques to conquer these problem areas and create an attractive focal point in your garden that will give you joy for years to come.

Info

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Home & Garden, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - MGHC: Successful Gardening on Slopes! - 2019-05-18 10:00:00
DI 16.19

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 13, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 14, 2019

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours