Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $30

Michael Martin Murphey’s musical journey has taken many unpredictable paths over the past 50 years. Topping the Pop, Country, Western, and Bluegrass charts, Murphey has never been one to rest on his laurels.

A loyal American son from Texas, Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date. Murphey’s long-running incarnation as a purveyor of the music, lifestyle, and values of the American West is one of many musical mantles he has worn over the years.

Notably, during the early 1970s in Austin, TX along with artists like Jerry Jeff Walker and Gary P. Nunn, Michael Martin Murphey created the “Cosmic Cowboy” movement, which was pivotal in drawing artists like Willie Nelson to the scene and helped birth the “Outlaw” Country movement.

Fast forward to 2009, and Murphey was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Hall of Fame, joining old friends Willie Nelson, Guy Clark and Allen Shamblin. In 2019 he was received a lifetime achievement award from the Western Heritage Awards (their highest honor).

Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.

His latest endeavor was released this past June, “The Road Beyond the View,” a collection of new songs written and recorded with his son, Ryan Murphey.