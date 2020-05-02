Michael Reno Harell
Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Friday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDrawing Large with Timur Akhriev
Art & ExhibitionsArt Therapy for Adults
Art & ExhibitionsFrist Friday Art Reception
Art & ExhibitionsWomanART: Celebrating International Women's Month
Art & ExhibitionsMaking Space-Artwork by Amazing Women
Saturday
Theater & DanceGPS Terpsichord Spring Concert
Charity & FundraisersHabitat’s Women Build Breakfast
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Beading with Ashley
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningExploring Indigo & Shibori
Education & LearningThe Cycle to Success
Sunday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningNew & Advanced Indigo & Shibori Techniques
Concerts & Live MusicThe Briars
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
Concerts & Live MusicHeatherly
Monday
Education & LearningGet Started Making Helpful Videos
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningSt. Patrick's Day Cocktails
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Concerts & Live MusicHeart Strings for Hope
Education & LearningValues & Defining Your Lane
Education & LearningIntroduction to Product Photography
Wednesday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
Charity & Fundraisers11th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits
Education & LearningInstant Pot 201
Thursday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatOpen Mic Poetry & More