MicroMania Midget Wrestling makes our debut live at Sky Zoo in Chattanooga , Tennessee on Sunday December 13th,2020.

MicroMania Midget Wrestling is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for a unforgettable BIG event not necessarily BIG people!!

These 5 foot & under micro athletes may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the Main Event!

Age Restriction: 21+

Party Starts : 6pm

Bell Time: 8pm

Presale

  • ﻿$15-General Admission *
  • $30-Ringside **
  • Tickets $5 More at the Door
  • $200-Guest Referee Package ***

*General admission varies per venue, it is sometimes standing or seated. ﻿

**Ringside Seating consists of a guaranteed seat surrounding the Ring. Depending on the venue capacity, there can be any number of Ringside seated rows, sometimes as many as 10. Seats are not numbered or reserved. In rare occasions Ringside doesn’t consist of a seat depending on Venue.

*** Guest Referee Package Here’s your chance to be a part of our MicroMania show as a guest referee for one of our matches. Ticket includes a Ringside Ticket, a MicroMania Midget Wrestling T-Shirt, Picture with the MicroMania Crew, plus exclusive training

To turn an ordinary fan into a MicroMania Referee for the evening. So don’t miss your chance of a lifetime and climb into our MicroMania ring and become the talk of the town with the experience of a lifetime. Only 2 Spots available per show.

Info

Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
