Microsoft Excel Advanced Formulas Online Bootcamp
Master your Excel skills with various advanced Excel functions with this live instructed 4 course bootcamp!
https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/4/12/microsoft-excel-advanced
Course Schedule
Course Dates: April 12th - April 15th
Days of the week: Weeknights (Monday - Thursday)
Time (EST): 530p - 630p EST
Course 1: Text + Date Functions
Monday, April 12th | 5:30p - 6:30p
Text functions review
RIGHT, LEFT, CONCATENATE
Date functions
MONTH, WORKDAY, TODAY, etc.
Course 2: Reverse VLOOKUP (Index + Match)
Tuesday, April 13th | 5:30p - 6:30p
Learn how to perform the "reverse/backwards" VLOOKUP with INDEX + MATCH
Course 3: Nested If Statements
Wednesday, April 14th | 5:30p - 6:30p
Learn how to wrap multiple if statements into one
Perform nested if statements
Combining multiple formulas/functions in if statements
Course 4: Aggregate If Statements
Thursday, April 15th | 5:30p - 6:30p
SUMIFS vs. AVERAGEIFS vs. COUNTIFS
Microsoft Excel 2013 or newer required for PC and Mac Laptops
Course materials, access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp
What's Included:
Certificate of Completion
You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.
About the instructor:
Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).