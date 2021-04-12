Microsoft Excel Advanced Formulas Online Bootcamp

Master your Excel skills with various advanced Excel functions with this live instructed 4 course bootcamp!

Course Schedule

Course Dates: April 12th - April 15th

Days of the week: Weeknights (Monday - Thursday)

Time (EST): 530p - 630p EST

Course 1: Text + Date Functions

Monday, April 12th | 5:30p - 6:30p

Text functions review

RIGHT, LEFT, CONCATENATE

Date functions

MONTH, WORKDAY, TODAY, etc.

Course 2: Reverse VLOOKUP (Index + Match)

Tuesday, April 13th | 5:30p - 6:30p

Learn how to perform the "reverse/backwards" VLOOKUP with INDEX + MATCH

Course 3: Nested If Statements

Wednesday, April 14th | 5:30p - 6:30p

Learn how to wrap multiple if statements into one

Perform nested if statements

Combining multiple formulas/functions in if statements

Course 4: Aggregate If Statements

Thursday, April 15th | 5:30p - 6:30p

SUMIFS vs. AVERAGEIFS vs. COUNTIFS

Microsoft Excel 2013 or newer required for PC and Mac Laptops

Course materials, access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp

What's Included:

Certificate of Completion

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).