Microsoft Excel Intermediate Formulas Online Bootcamp
Kick up your Excel knowledge with Vlookups and If Statements with this live instructed 4 course bootcamp!
https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/22/microsoft-excel-intermediate
Course Schedule
Course Dates: March 22nd - March 25th
Days of the week: Weeknights (Monday - Thursday)
Time (EST): 630p - 730p EST
Course 1: Text + Date Functions
Monday, March 22nd | 6:30p - 7:30p
Text functions review
RIGHT, LEFT, CONCATENATE
Date functions
MONTH, WORKDAY, TODAY, etc.
Course 2: VLOOKUP
Tuesday, March 23rd | 6:30p - 7:30p
Review one of the most popular formulas in Excel!
Course 3: Basic If Statements
Wednesday, March 24th | 6:30p - 7:30p
Learn how to write basic if/then statements
Course 4: If + And + Or
Thursday, March 25th | 6:30p - 7:30p
Learn how to incorporate AND + OR within if statements
Microsoft Excel 2013 or newer required for PC and Mac Laptops
Course materials, access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp
What's Included:
Certificate of Completion
You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.
About the instructor:
Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).