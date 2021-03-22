Microsoft Excel Intermediate Formulas Online Bootcamp

Kick up your Excel knowledge with Vlookups and If Statements with this live instructed 4 course bootcamp!

Course Schedule

Course Dates: March 22nd - March 25th

Days of the week: Weeknights (Monday - Thursday)

Time (EST): 630p - 730p EST

Course 1: Text + Date Functions

Monday, March 22nd | 6:30p - 7:30p

Text functions review

RIGHT, LEFT, CONCATENATE

Date functions

MONTH, WORKDAY, TODAY, etc.

Course 2: VLOOKUP

Tuesday, March 23rd | 6:30p - 7:30p

Review one of the most popular formulas in Excel!

Course 3: Basic If Statements

Wednesday, March 24th | 6:30p - 7:30p

Learn how to write basic if/then statements

Course 4: If + And + Or

Thursday, March 25th | 6:30p - 7:30p

Learn how to incorporate AND + OR within if statements

Microsoft Excel 2013 or newer required for PC and Mac Laptops

Course materials, access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp

What's Included:

Certificate of Completion

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).