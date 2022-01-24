× Expand thechattery.org Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables Online Bootcamp (Weeklong Series)

Take your data analysis skills to the next level and learn pivot tables in Excel!

Why do I need to learn about pivot tables?!?

Pivot tables allow you to take data from lots and lots of rows and consolidate the data into a compact, digestible report. Need to measure your data with key metrics? Need to find key info from your data? If the answers to these questions are both YES! , then you NEED pivot tables in your life! Pivot tables are simply created from just dragging and dropping, no formulas needed!

The prerequisite for this bootcamp includes comfortable knowledge in the following topics: Vlookups, if statements, formatting, basic mathematical operations, and sumifs/countifs/averageifs.

Taught by: Whitney Pettis, MBA