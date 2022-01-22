Microsoft Power BI Beginner Online Bootcamp

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

What is this thing called Power BI?

Power BI allows you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Power BI experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts of data in interactive charts + graphs. PC laptops only. MACs are not compatible with Power BI.

Taught by: Juston Bryant, MSIT

