Microsoft Power BI Beginner Online Bootcamp

Learn to visualize data with cool interactive charts + graphs using Power BI.

What is this thing called Power BI?

Power BI allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Power BI experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs. PC laptops only. MACs are not compatible with Power BI.

Course Schedule

Course Date: Thursday, June 24, 600p - 900p EST

What's Covered:

• Creation of visualizations using different charts and graphs o Basic charts + graphs

o Maps

• Filter data in visualizations

o Top/bottom

o Advanced filtering

o Pages

• Themes

Course materials (including installation guides), access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp!

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).