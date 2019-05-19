Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert

to Google Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00

Volkswagen 7372 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Come celebrate American music. The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a concert on May 19th , 2019 at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN. The performance will feature music celebrating the heritage of America like “When Johnny comes marching home” and a medley of tunes from 18th century Williamsburg. The concert is free to the public.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 70 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

Info

Volkswagen 7372 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
4238554821
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert - 2019-05-19 15:00:00
DI 16.12

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours