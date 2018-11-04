Mid-South Symphonic Band Concert

Celebrate end of daylight savings time with a free concert by the Midsouth Symphonic Band at Volkswagen Conference Center November 4th, 2018

Today is the end of daylight savings time and time to set your clocks back an hour. Spend your extra hour of time by enjoying a free concert by the Mid South Symphonic Band.

The concert will be on November 4th, 2018 at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The concert is family friendly and open to the public, free of charge.

The Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area who perform under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization includes musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. For more information, please see our website www.midsouthsymphonicband.com.