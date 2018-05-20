Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert

Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center 28 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Georgia 30736

The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host our season finale concert on May 20th at 3 pm at Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, GA. The concert is free to the public.

Start your summer off right! In addition to our standard patriotic tunes to prepare for the Memorial Day holiday, the band will entertain you with a piece inspired by the cold storm of the century 15 years ago.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com or find our event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1868258506798231/ .

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

