Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center

The Mid-South Symphonic Band is excited to announce its Spring Concert. The concert will be on April 8th at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The concert is family friendly and open to the public, free of charge.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area who perform under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization includes musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. For more information, please see our website: www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to celebrating this Spring Season with you!