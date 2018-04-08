Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center

to Google Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00

Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

The Mid-South Symphonic Band is excited to announce its Spring Concert. The concert will be on April 8th at 3 pm at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The concert is family friendly and open to the public, free of charge.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area who perform under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization includes musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. For more information, please see our website: www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to celebrating this Spring Season with you!

Info
Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Mid-South Symphonic Band Spring Concert at VW conference center - 2018-04-08 15:00:00
Digital Issue 15.10

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 7, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

March 8, 2018

Friday

March 9, 2018

Saturday

March 10, 2018

Sunday

March 11, 2018

Monday

March 12, 2018

Tuesday

March 13, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours