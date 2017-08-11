Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids

to Google Calendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00

Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Midnight Promise shakes the rafters with The Coma Kids from Tallahassee, Fl bring a load of Pop-Punk tunes to town.

Info
Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232658711
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Midnight Promise, The Coma Kids - 2017-08-11 20:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours