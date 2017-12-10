MidSouth Symphonic Band Christmas Concert

The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a Christmas concert on December 10th, 2017 at 3 pm at Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, GA. The concert is free to the public.

Get in the Christmas spirit as the band performs holiday favorites past and present as the band performs all your favorite Christmas carols as well as a festive arrangement of T’was the night before Christmas.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.org.

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!