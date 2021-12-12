MidSouth Symphonic Band FREE holiday concert

May your Christmas be filled with joyful noise! The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a holiday concert on December 12th at 2:30 pm at Brainerd United Methodist Church, 4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. COVID protocols will be observed; masks are required.

The concert is free to the public.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 70 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

