Midsouth Symphonic Band holiday concert

Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center 28 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Georgia 30736

May your Christmas be filled with joyful noise! The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a holiday concert on December 15th, 2019 at 3 pm at Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, GA. The concert is free to the public.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 75 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center 28 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Georgia 30736
4238554821
