× Expand John Dooley Mike Farris

Doors: 7:00pm

Show: 8:00pm

General Admission: $40

VIP: $60

Grammy Award Winner Mike Farris lights up the season each year at Christmas time with his legendary holiday show. Farris’ annual “Mike Farris Sings! The Soul Of Christmas” concert has historically sold out a two-night run in Nashville for the last 7 years. This year, Farris makes a big shift and takes this merry show on the road with his 13-piece band to spread joy only the way he can. Farris is also a Dove and Americana award winner brilliantly covering a wide spectrum of genres including Soul, Rock, Blues and Gospel.

VIP ticket includes reserved seating in the first two rows, meet and greet, VIP swag bag.