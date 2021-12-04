Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 7:00pm

Show: 8:00pm

General Admission: $40

VIP: $60

Grammy Award Winner Mike Farris lights up the season each year at Christmas time with his legendary holiday show. Farris’ annual “Mike Farris Sings! The Soul Of Christmas” concert has historically sold out a two-night run in Nashville for the last 7 years. This year, Farris makes a big shift and takes this merry show on the road with his 13-piece band to spread joy only the way he can. Farris is also a Dove and Americana award winner brilliantly covering a wide spectrum of genres including Soul, Rock, Blues and Gospel.

VIP ticket includes reserved seating in the first two rows, meet and greet, VIP swag bag.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas - 2021-12-04 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas - 2021-12-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas - 2021-12-04 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas - 2021-12-04 20:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Friday

October 8, 2021

Saturday

October 9, 2021

Sunday

October 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours