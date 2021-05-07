Mike McDade
Friday nights are best spent drinking a beer and listening to live music! Enjoy music from local favorite Mike McDade! He’ll be here playing your James Taylor, Buffalo Springfield and Neil Young favorites. The tunes start at 9PM!
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
