Mike Zito

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25

Mike Zito is one of the most lauded artists in the contemporary blues arena today and rightfully so, but for him, the thing that counts the most is maintaining his honesty, authenticity and integrity. Those are the qualities that have steered Zito’s career since the beginning and continue to define every effort he’s offered since.

“I have nothing to hide; it seems my honesty is what people relate to most,” he once told Vintage Guitar magazine. “Anders (Osborne) told me early on, ‘If you don’t believe what you’re singing, you’ll never be a good singer.’ I try not to write fluff; I try to make every word count.”

In 2022, Zito released the double live album Blues for the Southside. Recorded on November 26, 2021, at the Old Rock House in St. Louis, Missouri, and produced by Mike Zito, Blues for the Southside showcases Zito (guitar, vocals) and his stellar band in full fury with special guests Tony Campanella, Dave Kalz and guitar wizard Eric Gales. After the release of Blues for the Southside, Zito joined forces with Gulf Coast Records label mate Albert Castiglia and created the Blood Brothers tour.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mike Zito - 2022-12-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mike Zito - 2022-12-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mike Zito - 2022-12-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mike Zito - 2022-12-07 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 10, 2022

Tuesday

October 11, 2022

Wednesday

October 12, 2022

Thursday

October 13, 2022

Friday

October 14, 2022

Saturday

October 15, 2022

Sunday

October 16, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours