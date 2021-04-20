Milele Roots 420 Musical Stew

After more than a year Milele Roots is rocking and raving the dance at JJ's Bohemia again! More Reggaelicious High Times. Yes indeed we wanna Reggae with you on this magical night. On Stage: Yattie on Drums; Roots on Bass; Brett on Keys; Steely on Trumpet, Percussion and vocals; Gueetarmon Wimpee on what else, Guitar, and Vocals; with Rick Rushing to add more blues with guitar and vocals 'cause it's time get loose. Roots, Rock, Reggae Live and Direct. Music drops at 9:00 PM. Bring your friends. We are at JJ's Bohemia to feel your good vibes too.