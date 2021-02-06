Milele Roots' Bob Marley Birthday Bash

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Milele Roots' Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Milele Roots is back on the Wanderlinger Stage to celebrate the birth, life and legacy of Bob Marley.

"One good thing about music, when it hits, you feel no pain."

$12 Cover: 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
