Miles for Memories

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Miles for Memories

Join us this October for a virtual month-long walk/run/bike/hike/swim at your own pace, location, and time that celebrates the life and memory of those no longer with us.

Exercise on your neighborhood streets, trails, elliptical, community pool, or walking with your pup! Everything is up to you and you can choose your own course! Ask friends and family members to sponsor as you run/walk/bike your way through the month of October. Pay tribute and share stories about the loved one you are participating in honor of.

Critical funds raised support patient care programs including Memorable Journey for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, Heart Touch Journey for cardiac patients, grief counseling for children and adults learning how to cope with the magnitude of their loss, and support for We Honor Veterans.

Learn more and register here: https://www.hospiceofchattanooga.org/milesformemories

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Miles for Memories - 2020-10-05 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Miles for Memories - 2020-10-05 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Miles for Memories - 2020-10-05 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Miles for Memories - 2020-10-05 08:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Monday

September 7, 2020

Tuesday

September 8, 2020

Wednesday

September 9, 2020

Thursday

September 10, 2020

  • Education & Learning Food & Drink

    -

    Online

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Business Spotlight