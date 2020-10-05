Miles for Memories

Join us this October for a virtual month-long walk/run/bike/hike/swim at your own pace, location, and time that celebrates the life and memory of those no longer with us.

Exercise on your neighborhood streets, trails, elliptical, community pool, or walking with your pup! Everything is up to you and you can choose your own course! Ask friends and family members to sponsor as you run/walk/bike your way through the month of October. Pay tribute and share stories about the loved one you are participating in honor of.

Critical funds raised support patient care programs including Memorable Journey for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, Heart Touch Journey for cardiac patients, grief counseling for children and adults learning how to cope with the magnitude of their loss, and support for We Honor Veterans.

Learn more and register here: https://www.hospiceofchattanooga.org/milesformemories