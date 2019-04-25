You are invited to Chattanooga’s opening day of the newest urban Farmers Market every Thursday from 11am- 2pm. Miller Park Farmers’ Market is downtown’s gathering place for community, farmers, artists, local makers, and food artisans.

Come say hello to your favorite farmers and local makers and enjoy your lunch break while strolling the market.We favor local and regional sustainable farmers, local food entrepreneurs and vendors who make unique, handmade products and giftable items including local fresh fruit, vegetables, honey and jams, homemade soaps, tea, and so much more! Food Trucks will be there to enjoy as well!

The Miller Park Farmers Market takes place outdoors at Miller Park, the downtown public park located in the central business district. Chattanooga.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the Miller Park Farmers’ Market, please email: millerparkmarket@gmail.com