Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga’s launches its 2017 season with the musical “Million Dollar Quartet”, the story of Sun Records and the night that Elvis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis came together for one of the greatest jam sessions in history. Performances are on Feb. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, and March 3, 4, and 5. Show times are 7:30 on Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 on Saturdays and 2:30 on Sundays. Tickets are $20 General Admission and $15.00 for students and may be purchased at www.ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com or by calling 423-987-5141. Performances will be held at the Midtown Central Building (also known as the new Family Justice Center) located at 911 Eastgate Loop, near the Brainerd Mission Cemetery.