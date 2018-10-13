Mindful Dating

Center for Mindful Living 400 East Main Street Suite 150, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Mindful Dating is the practice of tuning in instead of looking outward for approval. These skills will guide you to create a deeper understanding of yourself while you are spending time with your date. Join us for this fun, interactive workshop to explore ways to transform your dating angst into curiosity, becoming more at peace with yourself and with the process, creating a healthier relationship from the very beginning.

